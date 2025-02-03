Utah continues rich tradition in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX
The Utah Utes have a proud history of representation in the Super Bowl, with former players and staff making an appearance in 13 of the past 14 games.
That tradition continues in Super Bowl LIX, where Utah will be represented on both sides of the matchup. Alex Whittingham, an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Britain Covey, a wide receiver and return specialist for the Philadelphia Eagles, will bring their Utes roots to the biggest stage in football.
Whittingham, the son of Utah’s longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, has played a key role on the Chiefs’ coaching staff. His expertise in special teams has contributed to Kansas City’s continued dominance in the NFL, helping the team secure multiple Super Bowl appearances in recent years.
Covey, on the other hand, has made a name for himself as one of the most dynamic returners in the league. After an impressive college career with the Utes, Covey has become a reliable playmaker for the Eagles, using his agility and vision to change field position and create scoring opportunities.
This level of representation underscores the strength of Utah’s football program in preparing players and staff for success at the highest level. From Hall of Famer Steve Smith Sr. to Super Bowl champions like Eric Weddle, the Utes have long produced NFL talent capable of making an impact on football’s grandest stage. Covey and Whittingham now carry that torch, adding their names to the growing list of Utes in the Super Bowl.
With all eyes on New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Utah fans will have extra reason to watch, knowing that their program continues to produce professionals who shine under the brightest lights.
Whether it’s Covey’s electrifying returns or Whittingham’s contributions from the sideline, the Utes will once again be a part of football history. As the Chiefs and Eagles battle for a championship, Utah’s presence in the NFL remains strong, proving that the program is a pipeline for success at the highest level.