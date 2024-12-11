Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun enters transfer portal
Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced Tuesday evening that he has entered the transfer portal. This decision comes after an impactful redshirt freshman season in 2024, where Calhoun stepped into a significant role following a season-ending injury to starting cornerback Kenan Johnson.
Calhoun underwent surgery in the offseason but quickly found his stride in Utah’s defense. His debut as a Ute came in Week 2 against Baylor, and he consistently contributed over the next ten games, logging at least 25 snaps per contest. Calhoun's performance earned him recognition as the team's fourth-highest-rated defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, with a commendable 76.3 overall grade. His season stats included 21 tackles, an interception, and 10 pass breakups. He excelled in coverage, limiting opposing receivers to a 48.8% completion rate when targeted.
Despite his evident contributions and potential to secure a starting role in 2025 with the graduation of veteran cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, Calhoun’s decision underscores the rapidly changing dynamics of college football. The rise of NIL deals and a de facto free agency system have significantly influenced player movement. According to a source close to Calhoun, he was offered “nearly double” his existing NIL compensation to enter the transfer portal. After approaching Utah’s athletic staff for an improved financial package, his requests were declined, prompting his transfer decision.
Within minutes of his announcement, Calhoun revealed that Wisconsin had extended him a scholarship offer, signaling the beginning of what is expected to be a competitive recruitment process for the talented cornerback. More offers are likely to follow, given his skill set and proven ability to perform at a high level.
Calhoun’s departure highlights the evolving challenges programs face in retaining top talent amid NIL-driven incentives. Just days before his transfer decision, Calhoun publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Utah, tweeting “A UTAH MAN AM I.” However, his subsequent move illustrates how swiftly circumstances can change in the modern college football landscape.