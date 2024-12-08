Utah cornerback CJ Blocker enters transfers portal
Utah Utes cornerback CJ Blocker has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. The promising defensive back and former four-star recruit out of New Caney High School in Texas played in five games during the 2024 season, contributing on both defense and special teams. His lone recorded tackle came during the Utes’ victory over Southern Utah. In 2023, Blocker made his collegiate debut against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, showcasing his potential at the Division I level.
Blocker entered college as a highly touted prospect. Ranked as the No. 17 cornerback nationally and the No. 33 overall player in Texas by 247Sports, he brought an impressive high school résumé to the Utes.
During his senior year at New Caney, he demonstrated exceptional playmaking ability, tallying six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), nine pass breakups, and three kick return touchdowns. His versatility earned him recognition as the 2022 District Special Teams Player of the Year and a nomination for the Whataburger Super Team. Blocker’s efforts helped New Caney achieve an 11-1 record and a perfect 7-0 district mark in his final high school season.
In addition to his football achievements, Blocker excelled in track and field, contributing to New Caney’s 2022 district team championship. He was a member of the school-record-setting 4x100-meter relay team, which posted a time of 42.08 seconds, further highlighting his elite athleticism.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Blocker enters the transfer portal seeking a new opportunity to showcase his talents and continue his development as a cornerback. His combination of speed, athleticism, and versatility makes him an attractive addition for programs looking to bolster their secondary.
As a player with proven success at the high school level and valuable collegiate experience, Blocker is expected to garner interest from several schools eager to add a dynamic and skilled defender to their roster.