Utah cornerback John Randle Jr enters transfer portal
Utah Utes cornerback John Randle Jr. has entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Salt Lake City. A versatile athlete, Randle’s journey with the Utes saw him transition from running back in 2023 to cornerback in 2024, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to the team. Now seeking a new opportunity, Randle brings a unique blend of experience and potential to the portal, along with three years of eligibility remaining.
In 2024, Randle appeared in all 12 games, contributing on both defense and special teams. As a cornerback, he recorded six total tackles, including two each in matchups against Southern Utah and Colorado. While his defensive stats may not be eye-popping, his athleticism and ability to adjust to a new position within a single season highlight his coachability and upside.
Randle’s 2023 season with the Utes was brief, with limited opportunities at running back. He appeared in two games, carrying the ball twice for three yards against Cal. Despite the limited action, his high school résumé underscores his offensive potential.
A four-star recruit out of Heights High School in Kansas, Randle was one of the top prospects in his class, rated as the No. 4 recruit in Kansas and the No. 26 running back nationally by 247Sports. A two-time All-State selection, he was particularly impactful as a returner in 2022, earning first-team honors. Randle’s high school career was prolific, rushing for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and tallying 49 rushing touchdowns. He also posted 23 100-yard rushing games, a testament to his consistency and game-breaking ability.
Randle's move to the transfer portal presents an intriguing opportunity for programs looking for a versatile athlete with experience on both sides of the ball. Whether he remains at cornerback or returns to running back, Randle’s raw talent, athleticism, and remaining eligibility make him a valuable addition to any roster.