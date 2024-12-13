Utah cornerback Xane Uipi enters transfer portal
Utah Utes cornerback Xane Uipi has entered the transfer portal, marking another departure from the program during a transitional offseason. Uipi, who did not see game action during his two seasons with Utah (2023 and 2024), will now explore new opportunities as he seeks to reignite his college football career. Despite limited contributions at Utah, Uipi brings intriguing potential, with three years of eligibility remaining.
Before joining the Utes, Uipi showcased his talent at Santa Ana College in California during the 2022 season. In six games, he recorded 11 tackles and four pass breakups, demonstrating his ability to make plays in the secondary. His performance built on an impressive high school career at Orange Lutheran, where he was a defensive standout. As a senior, he contributed 53 tackles, including four for loss, one sack, and four interceptions. Uipi played a key role in helping the Lancers reach the 2021 CIF Southern California Division 1-AA Championship Game.
Uipi's entry into the portal makes him the 21st Utah player to seek a transfer since the season ended. The Utes, meanwhile, have added just one player from the portal—New Mexico quarterback Devan Dampier, who followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck to the program. This offseason reflects significant roster movement for the Utes as they navigate changes in personnel and coaching.
For Uipi, the transfer provides a fresh start and a chance to find a program where he can make an immediate impact. With his proven track record of production at the junior college and high school levels, he has the tools to contribute meaningfully at his next destination. The coming months will determine where Uipi lands and how his college football journey continues.