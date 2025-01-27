Utah defensive back Kenan Johnson enters transfer portal
Utah defensive back Kenan Johnson has entered the transfer portal, capping an eventful college career that spanned six seasons and two programs. Johnson appeared in 46 career Division I football games, 45 of which came during his time at Georgia Tech (2019-23) before transferring to Utah for the 2024 season. He started 12 games in his career, 11 with the Yellow Jackets and one as a Ute.
Johnson’s time at Utah was cut short due to a season-ending injury suffered in his debut. He started at cornerback in the Utes’ season opener against Southern Utah, recording three tackles before exiting the game. Despite the limited action, Johnson brought extensive experience and a strong résumé to Salt Lake City, which included multiple productive seasons at Georgia Tech.
While at Georgia Tech, Johnson developed into a reliable defender. In 2023, he played in 11 games, making eight starts and recording 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception. His standout game came against Wake Forest, where he posted a season-high six tackles and snagged an interception. Over his Yellow Jackets career, Johnson tallied 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, and seven passes defended, showcasing his ability to contribute both in coverage and against the run.
A three-star recruit out of Lake Minneola High School in Florida, Johnson was a ballhawk during his prep career, recording 12 interceptions over his final two seasons, including two pick-sixes as a senior. His athleticism and instincts earned him attention at the collegiate level.
Although Johnson’s tenure at Utah didn’t go as planned due to his injury, his decision to enter the transfer portal reflects a desire to find a fresh opportunity elsewhere. He is the 24th player to depart Utah during this transfer cycle, as the program continues to navigate roster changes.
Given his extensive experience and track record, Johnson could provide valuable depth and leadership to a new team as he aims to bounce back from his injury.