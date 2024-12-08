Utah defensive end Ka'eo Akana enters transfer portal
Utah Utes defensive end Ka’eo Akana has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity to continue his collegiate football career. Akana, a promising edge rusher with two years of eligibility remaining, has had limited playing time during his tenure at Utah but boasts an impressive high school resume and the potential to make an impact at his next destination.
In 2024, Akana appeared in three games for the Utes, primarily contributing on special teams against Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Colorado. The previous season, in 2023, he saw action in eight games, again focusing on special teams. During that year, Akana recorded his first career tackle in a game against Baylor. Despite showing glimpses of his capabilities, Akana did not see significant defensive snaps during his time in Salt Lake City. In 2022, his first season with the Utes, Akana did not see any game action.
Coming out of high school, Akana was a highly regarded recruit from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Rated as the No. 2 player in Hawaii by 247Sports, he was a three-star prospect with a standout prep career. As a senior in 2021, Akana showcased his ability as a dominant pass rusher, recording 40.5 tackles, including 25.0 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks.
His season was highlighted by a five-sack performance in the finale against Waipahu. He also forced two fumbles that year, further demonstrating his knack for disruptive play. Akana’s junior season was canceled due to pandemic-related restrictions in Hawaii, but he was prolific as a sophomore in 2019, tallying 23.5 sacks across 13 games.
Kyle Whittingham and Utah put together top five Big 12 recruiting class for 2025
Now entering the transfer portal, Akana will look for a program that can maximize his potential and provide more opportunities on the defensive line. With his strong high school production and untapped talent, Akana is likely to attract attention from programs seeking an athletic and disruptive edge rusher. His next step could offer him the chance to emerge as a key contributor on defense.