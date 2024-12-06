Utah defensive tackle Simote Pepa enter transfer portal
Utah Utes defensive tackle Simote Pepa has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, marking the end of his tenure in Salt Lake City. Pepa, a veteran presence on the defensive line, has been a reliable contributor for the Utes over the past three seasons.
In 2024, Pepa played in nine games, starting in Utah’s early-season victory over Baylor. He recorded 10 tackles on the season, including two tackles for loss, with a standout performance against Baylor where he logged a season-high four tackles. His two tackles for loss against TCU were his most impactful in a single game since his freshman year in 2022.
Pepa’s best statistical season came in 2022, when he played in all 14 games, making his first career start in the season finale against Colorado. That year, he earned College Football Network Freshman All-America Honorable Mention and AP Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors. Pepa registered 27 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, along with two pass breakups. His 3.0 tackles for loss against Stanford and a 10-yard sack in the Pac-12 Championship against No. 4 USC highlighted his ability to impact games at a high level.
Kyle Whittingham and Utah put together top five Big 12 recruiting class for 2025
Pepa joined the Utes as part of the 2019 recruiting class out of Bingham High School, where he was a dominant force. Rated as the No. 6 player in the state of Utah, he was named the Deseret News 6A MVP and Region 4 MVP in 2017 before departing for a church mission.
Five Utes starters will reportedly return in 2025
Despite dealing with fluctuations in playing time and production, Pepa has been a steady presence for the Utes and will likely attract significant interest in the transfer portal. His blend of size, strength, and experience makes him an appealing target for programs seeking a proven interior lineman. As he looks for his next opportunity, Pepa leaves behind a legacy of resilience and key contributions to Utah’s defensive success over the past few seasons.