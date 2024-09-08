Utah disrespected in the latest AP Top 25 Poll despite staying undefeated
Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football team, now 2-0 after defeating the Baylor Bears 23-12, experienced a slight setback in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, dropping one spot to No. 12 despite their perfect start to the season. This fall in the rankings reflects the dynamic nature of early-season polls, where strong performances by other teams can lead to unexpected shifts.
Several teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers (+7), Miami Hurricanes (+2), and USC Trojans (+2), leapfrogged Utah in the latest rankings, indicating their impressive performances in recent games. The Texas Longhorns made a significant jump, overtaking Ohio State to secure the No. 2 spot following a commanding victory over Michigan, while the Oregon Ducks dropped two places to No. 9 after a shaky outing against Boise State. Notable falls also include Michigan and Notre Dame, who plummeted to No. 17 and No. 18, respectively, after suffering tough losses.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham says Cam Rising's injury "not serious" after Baylor win
Despite slipping to No. 12, Utah remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team, maintaining a strong presence among its conference peers. Other Big 12 teams in the latest poll include Oklahoma State at No. 13, Kansas State at No. 14, Arizona at No. 20, and Iowa State, which climbed to No. 21 after defeating Iowa. The Kansas Jayhawks, however, fell out of the rankings following a loss to Illinois, though they still received votes, alongside BYU, UCF, and TCU.
The updated AP Top 25 Poll is led by the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, followed by Texas and Ohio State. Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, and Miami round out the top ten. Utah will look to improve their standing as the season progresses, aiming to capitalize on their undefeated record and strengthen their position in the highly competitive landscape of college football.
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 3
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Missouri Tigers
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Penn State Nittany Lions
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Miami Hurricanes
11. USC Trojans
12. Utah Utes
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
16. LSU Tigers
17. Michigan Wolverines
18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. Arizona Wildcats
21. Iowa State Cyclones
22. Clemson Tigers
23. Nebraska Cornhuskers
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois