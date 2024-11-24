Utah drops seventh straight after lSU's late rally for 31-28 loss
Iowa State rallied late to edge Utah in a thrilling 31-28 victory on Saturday night, keeping its Big 12 title hopes alive. Carson Hansen’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:31 remaining sealed the win for the Cyclones, who improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Iowa State leaned on quarterback Rocco Becht and wide receiver Jayden Higgins to secure the comeback.
Becht led the Cyclones with 256 passing yards and a touchdown, surpassing 6,000 career passing yards during the game—a milestone achieved by only five quarterbacks in Iowa State history. Higgins was his top target, amassing 155 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Hansen contributed two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner, in a contest that showcased Iowa State’s resilience.
Utah, on the other hand, suffered its seventh straight loss, falling to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play. The Utes, guaranteed their first sub-.500 season since 2013, displayed moments of promise but struggled offensively for much of the game. Starting quarterback Isaac Wilson was perfect on 8-of-8 passing for 74 yards before exiting with an injury late in the third quarter. Backup Luke Bottari, originally fifth on the depth chart, stepped in and sparked Utah’s offense with 102 total yards.
The game turned chaotic in the fourth quarter. Utah blocked a punt, which freshman David Washington recovered for a touchdown to cut Iowa State’s lead to 24-21. Bottari then used a pair of long runs to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Micah Bernard, giving Utah its first offensive touchdown and a 28-24 lead with 5:51 remaining.
Iowa State quickly responded, with Hansen capping a decisive drive with his second touchdown run. Utah had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but kicker Cole Becker’s 54-yard field goal attempt missed the mark.
Defensively, Utah’s Lander Barton provided an early highlight with an 87-yard pick-six in the second quarter, extending the Utes’ streak of seasons with a defensive touchdown to 21. However, Iowa State capitalized on Utah’s turnovers, including a fumble recovery that set up Becht’s fourth-quarter touchdown run.
The Cyclones now turn their focus to the Big 12 title race, while Utah heads to Orlando for its season finale against UCF on Nov. 29.