Utah drops sixth straight with 49-24 loss to No. 18 Colorado
Shedeur Sanders' opening pass against Utah was intercepted by Lander Barton, marking a shaky start for the Colorado quarterback. However, Sanders quickly regained his composure, showcasing the poise that has defined his standout season. Despite the early mistake, Sanders finished the game with 340 yards on 30-of-41 passing and three touchdowns, though it wasn’t enough to stave off a 49-24 loss to the Utes.
The Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP) remain in a strong position, with their eyes set on a conference title game berth and a potential College Football Playoff appearance. Sanders continues to shine as a leader for the team, coming within one touchdown of tying Sefo Liufau’s single-season school record of 28 TD passes set in 2014. His chemistry with wide receiver Will Sheppard stood out, as the duo connected twice for touchdowns.
Two-way sensation Travis Hunter delivered yet another electrifying performance. His 28-yard fourth-down catch between two defenders and a late-game 5-yard touchdown run highlighted his offensive contributions. On defense, Hunter recorded an interception but was also beaten on a 40-yard touchdown by Dorian Singer — the first TD scored against him all season. His resilience and game-changing plays reinforce his status as a Heisman hopeful.
Utah (4-6, 1-6) suffered their sixth consecutive loss, with their offense sputtering early. The Utes relied on three Cole Becker field goals before quarterback Isaac Wilson finally found his rhythm, connecting with Singer for a score and later hitting Caleb Lohner for another touchdown. Wilson’s efforts were overshadowed by three costly interceptions, limiting Utah's comeback chances despite 236 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado’s defense showcased grit and discipline, disrupting Utah’s offense with a swarming effort that forced Wilson into critical errors. The Buffaloes allowed just 24 points, with the defense stepping up in pivotal moments to secure turnovers.
Meanwhile, Utah’s defense struggled, conceding 405 total yards and the most points the Utes have allowed since 2014. With bowl eligibility slipping away, the Utes now face a must-win game against Iowa State next Saturday.
Colorado’s ranking at No. 17 marks a milestone, as they aim to climb higher than their best AP poll finish since 2016. The team’s resilience under head coach Deion Sanders continues to fuel their remarkable season.