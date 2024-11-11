Utah drops wide receiver from roster before Colorado
Utah Utes wide receiver Mycah Pittman has officially left the team, as confirmed by head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday.
This announcement follows days of speculation around Pittman’s status with the team, bringing clarity to a situation that had generated considerable interest. According to Whittingham, Pittman “has chosen to pursue other opportunities,” though his specific plans remain uncertain. There may still be a question about his remaining eligibility, leaving the door open to possibilities in either college football or a potential pursuit of a National Football League career. Whittingham noted that Pittman's decision to step away from the program was made in the middle of last week.
Pittman was in his second season with the Utes after transferring from Florida State. However, his transition into Utah’s offense was challenging, as he struggled to find a significant role. Over his two seasons with the Utes, Pittman registered only nine receptions for 70 receiving yards. His last appearance with Utah came three weeks ago in a loss to Houston, in which he recorded just two receptions for four yards.
As Utah prepares to face a Colorado Buffaloes team led by Deion Sanders, they will be without Pittman and tight end Brant Kuithe, who suffered a season-ending injury Saturday night vs. BYU. The upcoming game road game is scheduled for Noon ET and will be a pivotal matchup for the Utes as they aim to improve their standing in the Big 12. Pittman’s departure highlights the shifting dynamics within the Utah roster as they seek to end their season on a high note despite recent challenges.