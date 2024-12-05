Utah defensive tackle Bobby Piland enters transfer portal
Utah defensive tackle Bobby Piland has officially entered the transfer portal, becoming the third Utes player to do so during this cycle. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound lineman from Rocklin, California, did not see playing time during the 2024 season, leading to speculation about his future with the program. Piland's decision signals a desire for a fresh start and an opportunity to find a better fit for his talents.
Piland arrived at Utah as a highly decorated recruit with a standout high school resume. A three-time all-state and four-time all-league selection, Piland demonstrated his dominance on the field throughout his high school career. He was twice named Lineman of the Year, underscoring his exceptional abilities in the trenches. During his senior season, Piland recorded 43 total tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while also forcing and recovering a fumble. His impact wasn’t limited to defense; in 2019, he earned MaxPreps Player of the Game honors after an impressive performance that included eight pancake blocks in a single game.
Utah Football's best news of the day was actually too good to be true
As a sophomore, Piland continued to showcase his potential, tallying 24 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss. His consistent production and accolades made him a sought-after prospect, with Utah ultimately securing his commitment. However, his time with the Utes has been marked by limited opportunities, culminating in his decision to explore other options through the transfer portal.
Piland’s departure adds to the growing list of Utah players seeking new homes. While his contributions to the team did not materialize on the field this season, his high school pedigree suggests he has the tools to succeed at another program.