Utah edge rusher Connor O’Toole signs as a free agent with Seattle
Utah defensive end Connor O’Toole signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks shortly after the NFL Draft ended.
Some observers believe O’Toole has the skills to work his way into a rotation in the NFL after a career at Utah in which he played in 44 games, with 16 starts at defensive end. He began his career as a wide receiver before switching to defense in the spring of 2022.
He was slowed by injuries in his last two seasons, playing in eight games each season. He finished with 8.5 career sacks, including 2.5 in his senior season. His best performance was in 2023 when he had 4.5 sacks. He had 104 tackles, 15 of them for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one.
O’Toole is 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. According to Draft Network, O’Toole is strongest in the pass rush, where he impressed evaluators with his athleticism, length and burst off the snap. Evaluators say he can win with his hands and can consistently threaten the pocket. He will need to put it all together on all three downs, evaluators say.
His main weaknesses are against the run, including the need for more consistency in pursuing ball carriers. However, he’s a good tackler in space.