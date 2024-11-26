Utah expects two key players will return in 2025
During Monday’s press conference, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham shared significant news about two key players, linebacker Levani Damuni and cornerback Kenan Johnson. Both have expressed their intention to return next season, a development that brings excitement and promise to the program.
Damuni had a standout 2023 campaign before a season-ending injury in April 2024. Known for his dominance, Damuni played in all 13 games last year, starting seven of them. He led the Utes with 87 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His consistency was remarkable, registering double-digit tackles in five of his last six games. Damuni also tied for the team lead with 9.5 third-down stops, showcasing his ability to deliver in critical moments. Notably, he recorded a season-best 12 tackles in two games, including a top-five matchup against Washington and the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern.
Kyle Whittingham provides an update about his future at Utah
Johnson, another key contributor, started at cornerback in Utah’s 2024 season opener against Southern Utah. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to injury, but his experience brings immense value. Before transferring to Utah, Johnson played 45 games with 11 starts at Georgia Tech from 2019-2023. In his final season at Georgia Tech, he started eight games, recording 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception. His defensive skills and experience will add depth and leadership to Utah’s secondary in 2025.
As Utah prepares to conclude its regular season against UCF on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, the announcement of Damuni and Johnson’s returns provides a glimpse into a promising future for the Utes, setting the stage for continued success.