Utah experiences transfer portal battleground with tampering and pay-for-play
The transfer portal has become a turbulent battleground for college football programs, and the University of Utah is no exception. As the winter transfer window opened on December 9th, Utah faces growing concerns over player tampering, a practice that has quietly reshaped rosters across the country. While Utah has benefited from the portal, the loss of players like Cameron Calhoun to programs with larger NIL budgets underscores the mounting pressure mid-tier programs face in retaining top talent.
Calhoun’s departure to Alabama is emblematic of this shift. The talented defensive back reportedly requested increased NIL compensation from Utah but was denied, prompting his transfer to Tuscaloosa, where he is expected to earn double what Utah could offer. Alabama’s deep NIL resources, coupled with its storied program and SEC appeal, made the decision an easy one for Calhoun. For Utah, losing a player of his caliber raises red flags about the vulnerability of their roster during future portal cycles.
This instance is far from isolated. Alabama, among other powerhouse programs, has aggressively utilized the portal to bolster its roster, attracting key players from teams like Utah. The allure of bigger paydays and the promise of competing at the highest level makes it difficult for schools in the Big 12 to hold onto rising stars. Although Calhoun’s departure is understandable from a financial and career perspective, it serves as a reminder to programs like Utah that retaining talent in the NIL era requires more than just on-field success.
However, Utah has not stood idle. The Utes have actively pursued their own portal targets, such as freshman linebacker Jaxson Jones, who transferred from Oregon. Jones, the son of former Utah receiver Daniel Jones, represents the type of player Utah hopes to build around – talented prospects with familial ties to the program. For Jones, the opportunity for immediate playing time and the chance to honor his father’s legacy likely played pivotal roles in his decision to head to Salt Lake City.
Utah has also benefited from quarterback Isaac Wilson’s decision to stay. Wilson, who threw for 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in seven starts, briefly considered leaving, especially after offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigned. The arrival of Jason Beck from New Mexico and the addition of transfer quarterback Devon Dampier might have stirred questions about Wilson’s future. Nevertheless, after conversations with the Utah staff, Wilson chose to remain, signaling confidence in the program’s direction and his role in it.
The transfer portal, likened to college football’s version of free agency, brings both risk and opportunity. Programs like Utah will inevitably lose players to wealthier schools, but they will also attract talent seeking better fits, increased playing time, or personal connections. The challenge lies in balancing these gains and losses while fostering a culture that encourages players to stay, even when lucrative offers surface elsewhere.
Ultimately, Utah’s ability to thrive in this environment hinges on a combination of competitive NIL packages, strong coaching, and the enduring belief that Kyle Whittingham’s program can provide the best path to the NFL. While departures like Calhoun’s are painful, Utah’s track record suggests that for every loss, there will be gains – players who see the Utes as the right destination for their college careers and beyond.