Utah falls apart early, can't recover late in 13-7 loss to TCU
In what seemed like a closely contested matchup on paper, TCU emerged victorious over Utah with a 13-7 win, thanks to a commanding defensive performance and a gritty effort from Josh Hoover. The Horned Frogs QB who threw for 263 yards and rushed for a touchdown, led his team as they battled against a tough Utah defense. Despite TCU’s offensive struggles, especially in the second half, their defense stood tall, making key stops to secure the win.
However, TCU's defense was the story of the night, keeping Utah off the scoreboard in the first half and limiting them to just 86 total yards of offense. This dominant performance frustrated the home crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium, leading to boos as the Utes headed to the locker room at halftime. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged the frustration, stating, “Fans pay their money, they have a right to do whatever they want... the last few games have not been anything to be excited about.”
Hoover’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter on a sneak following two precise passes to Eric McAlister and Drake Dabney. Despite his solid passing yardage, TCU’s offense faltered in the red zone, with a lost fumble and blocked field goal preventing them from capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Kyle Lemmerman added two field goals for TCU, including one in the third quarter that gave them a 13-0 lead.
Utah’s offensive struggles were apparent throughout the game, particularly with freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, who stepped in following Cam Rising’s season-ending injury. Wilson faced immense pressure from TCU's defense, missing several open receivers and holding onto the ball too long. However, Wilson finally broke through in the third quarter, connecting with Money Parks for a 71-yard touchdown pass that gave Utah some hope. That lone score energized the Utes but was not enough to turn the tide.
The Utah defense, despite the offense’s woes, managed to keep the game within reach. TCU had gone 0-for-7 on third downs in the second half, but they converted a crucial fourth-and-1 late in the game to seal the victory. The Utes had their chances in the final moments, but Wilson’s interception on a fourth-down attempt, followed by an incomplete pass on another fourth down, effectively ended their hopes of a comeback.
Reflecting on the game, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes praised his team’s defensive effort. “We had to sell out to stop the run, and that’s what we did... it's the first time this year we played complimentary football,” he said. For Utah, Whittingham expressed disappointment but credited his defense, stating, “To hold that crew to 13 points... very proud of the defenders.”
With this win, TCU improved to 4-3, keeping their Big 12 title hopes alive, while Utah dropped to 4-3 as they continue to search for answers on offense. Utah’s next test will be against Houston, hoping to bounce back from their recent struggles.