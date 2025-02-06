Utah finalizes 2025 football recruiting class, earning top five in Big 12
National Signing Day remains a pivotal moment for college football programs across the country, and although its impact has softened with the advent of the early signing period, it still represents a crucial final checkpoint in the recruiting process.
For Utah, the 2025 cycle offered challenges, yet head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff still managed to sign a solid group of 24 players that they hope will bolster the program’s competitiveness in the coming years. According to 247Sports, the Utes secured the No. 5 class in the Big 12 and the No. 38 class nationally, boasting an average rating of 86.98.
Utah’s 2025 class features 11 recruits who received four-star designations from at least one recruiting service. This level of talent, coupled with the program’s track record for player development, makes this a promising group despite the inevitable ups and downs that accompany any recruiting cycle. The Utes mined talent primarily from talent-rich states like Texas and California while also drawing players from Utah, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Across the board, they addressed key positional needs at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and kicker.
On National Signing Day itself, Utah officially welcomed just one new addition: Kahuku’s Max Fonoimoana. Projected as a future edge rusher, he showcased his promise at the Polynesian Bowl. After high school, Fonoimoana will depart on an LDS mission before joining the team in a few years, giving the Utes a patient, long-term project with a potentially high ceiling.
Among the notable signees are two intriguing quarterback prospects: Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin. Becker, the first commitment in the 2025 class, remained firmly dedicated and projects as a solid fit in offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s system. Ficklin, meanwhile, brings a dual-threat dynamic that drew interest from programs like Oklahoma and Ole Miss before he chose Utah.
In the trenches, defensive linemen like Sione Motuapuaka, Sione “Pupualii” Sepulona, and Karson Kaufusi arrive with considerable promise. Each possesses the size and athleticism to make an impact, and their early enrollment suggests they may be ready to vie for playing time sooner rather than later. The offensive line receives reinforcements in prospects like Soren Shinofield and Nick Hallock, both of whom fit the mold of the smart, physical linemen Utah likes to develop.
Skill positions also received a boost from signees such as wide receiver Bryson Baker—who was coveted by multiple Power Four programs—and running backs Raycine Guillory and Daniel Bray. Meanwhile, versatile athletes like JJ Buchanan and Mana Carvalho have the ability to line up at multiple positions, giving the coaching staff room for creativity.
Overall, despite a year that may not have matched Utah’s best recruiting hauls, the program’s 2025 class remains a testament to the staff’s evaluative acumen. With 24 new Utes set to arrive on campus (some immediately, others after missions), the foundation is in place for continued progress in the Big 12 and beyond.