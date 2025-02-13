Utah Football announces 2025 Spring Game date
With spring football on the horizon, Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes are preparing for an important offseason as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season. The team has announced key spring practice dates, with camp set to open on Thursday, March 20, and concluding with the annual 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 19.
This five-week period will feature 15 practices split between the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center and Rice-Eccles Stadium. While the Utes are already deep into their offseason conditioning, this stretch will be a critical time for developing new talent and solidifying the roster under a changing staff. With over 40 new players joining the program through recruiting and transfers, the coaching staff will use these practices to instill Utah’s culture and expectations.
One of the biggest offseason storylines is the quarterback position. After years of leadership from Cam Rising, the Utes will have a fresh face under center, as New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier follows new offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Salt Lake City. Beck, who replaces Andy Ludwig, will be tasked with revamping the offense and finding ways to maximize the team’s talent with an uptempo approach.
The 22 Forever Game remains a deeply meaningful event for the program, benefiting the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Each year, a Utah player represents their legacy, embodying the leadership and character that Jordan and Lowe demonstrated.
With a revamped roster, a new offensive scheme, and a renewed focus, Utah’s spring practices will be crucial in setting the tone for a potential resurgence in the 2025 season. Tickets for the 22 Forever Game are available, with proceeds supporting the scholarship fund.