Utah Football announces kick-off times and TV networks for Florida, SUU, SDSU and Washington State

With the Utah football season set to kick-off in just 100 days in Gainesville, the University and Pac-12 Conference announced the official kick-off times and TV networks for several of Utah's early season games.

Game One - At Florida, September 3, 5:00 p.m. MT/ 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game Two - Vs Southern Utah, September 10, 10:30 a.m. MT, Pac-12 Network

Game Three - Vs San Diego State, September 17, 8:00 p.m. MT, ESPN2

Game Nine - At Washington State, October 27, 8:00 p.m. MT/ 7:00 p.m. PT, FS1

Opening the season in Florida will no doubt be a challenge but you couldn't ask for a better setting than a late kick on ESPN. With the average temperature in Gainesville during the month of September around 87 degrees, the evening game should provide some cooler temperatures into the 70's.

Notably, the Pac-12 also announced the date, time, and TV Network for the Pac-12 Championship which will take place on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. PT on Fox.

The Rose Bowl will then take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

