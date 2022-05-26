Skip to main content
Utah Football announces kick-off times and TV networks for Florida, SUU, SDSU and Washington State

Utah Football announces kick-off times and TV networks for Florida, SUU, SDSU and Washington State

The University and Pac-12 Conference announced the official kick-off times and TV networks for several of Utah's early season games.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

The University and Pac-12 Conference announced the official kick-off times and TV networks for several of Utah's early season games.

With the Utah football season set to kick-off in just 100 days in Gainesville, the University and Pac-12 Conference announced the official kick-off times and TV networks for several of Utah's early season games.

Game One - At Florida, September 3, 5:00 p.m. MT/ 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game Two - Vs Southern Utah, September 10, 10:30 a.m. MT, Pac-12 Network

Game Three - Vs San Diego State, September 17, 8:00 p.m. MT, ESPN2 

Game Nine - At Washington State, October 27, 8:00 p.m. MT/ 7:00 p.m. PT, FS1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Opening the season in Florida will no doubt be a challenge but you couldn't ask for a better setting than a late kick on ESPN. With the average temperature in Gainesville during the month of September around 87 degrees, the evening game should provide some cooler temperatures into the 70's.

Notably, the Pac-12 also announced the date, time, and TV Network for the Pac-12 Championship which will take place on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT/  5:00 p.m. PT on Fox.

The Rose Bowl will then take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 3.10.30 PM
Football

Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: Bryson Barnes

By Cole Bagley2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 11.17.20 PM
Football

Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: Justin Medlock

By Cole BagleyMay 24, 2022
_17_Devaughn_Vele__MG_7525
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 1 Devaughn Vele

By Cole BagleyMay 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 9.05.06 PM
Podcasts

Jaylon Glover shares that Utah was his 'best decision' following spring camp

By Cole BagleyMay 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 2.23.15 PM
Football

Exclusive Jaylon Glover Podcast, 'All Aboard the J-train' to launch Friday

By FanNation AllUtesMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17762845
Basketball

Utah Basketball adds small forward Luka Tarlac for 2022 season

By Brogan HoustonMay 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.10.43 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 2 Lander Barton

By Cole BagleyMay 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-08 at 10.56.14 PM
Football

BREAKING: TJ Pledger signs with Arizona Cardinals after rookie camp

By Cole BagleyMay 15, 2022