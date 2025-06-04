Utah football finalizes future nonconference schedule, includes road game at Big Ten school
The Utah football program's 2028 nonconference schedule has been finalized.
Following the addition of a home game against Nevada, the Utes' three-game nonleague slate features matchups against Utah Tech, the Wolf Pack and Wisconsin.
The Utes will take on the Trailblazers from St. George, Utah, in their 2028 home opener on Aug. 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Nevada visits Salt Lake City the following week on Sept. 9, setting up the first head-to-head meeting between the Utes and Wolf Pack in over 80 years. Utah is 4-5-1 all-time against Nevada. The last time the two teams crossed paths was on Sept. 29, 1945, when the Wolf Pack pulled away for a 33-14 victory.
The Utes wrap up nonconference play at Camp Randall Stadium for an intriguing matchup against the Badgers on Sept. 16. It'll be just the fourth time the two schools face each other on the gridiron; Wisconsin holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series. Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts the return game on Sept. 10, 2033.
Dates and TV information for Utah's 2028 nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.
As for the 2025 campaign, the Utes are less than three months out from their season-opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30. The Utes updated their 2025 nonconference schedule with dates and broadcast information last month.
Utah's full 2028 nonconference schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Utah Tech (Rice-Eccles Stadium)
Sept. 9: vs. Nevada (Rice-Eccles Stadium)
Sept. 16: at Wisconsin (Camp Randall Stadium)