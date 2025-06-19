Utah football flips 3-star WR recruit
The Utah football program added a pledge to its 2025 recruiting class Wednesday when three-star wide receiver prospect Daylin Caamano flipped his commitment from Nevada to the Utes.
Caamano posted a graphic on his Instagram story confirming he'll be joining Kyle Whittingham's team for the 2025-26 campaign. The 6-foot-3 wideout from Crean Lutheran High School (California) previously signed with the Wolf Pack in December.
Caamano became the 25th commit of Utah's 2025 recruiting class. He also held offers from Portland State, San Diego State and Washington State.
247Sports Composite rankings had Caamano as a three-star and the No. 310 wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class. He ranked just outside the top 2,400 recruits nationally and cracked the top 200 high school seniors from California.
Caamano caught 48 passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, earning him All-Region First Team honors in the process. He hauled in 41 catches for 535 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior the year prior.
Caamano also competed in track and field, recording marks of 10.9 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 21-3 in the long jump.
The Utes reloaded their wide receiver room with experienced talent via the transfer portal this spring. Tobias Merriweather (Cal), Larry Simmons (Southern Miss), Justin Stevenson (Wyoming) and Creed Whittemore (Mississippi State) were among Utah's incoming transfer class that ranked No. 37 in the country according to 247Sports.