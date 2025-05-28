Utah football to host 3-star recruit during summer camp
The next couple of weeks could shed a lot of light on the Utah football program's future recruiting classes.
The Utes are set to host several star-studded prospects on visits this summer. And for some, like Salem Hills High School product Peyton Higginson, it won't be their first time seeing campus, either.
Higginson, a three-star recruit in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports, announced on X Tuesday that he'll be visiting Utah during its team camp on June 10.
Who is Peyton Higginson?
Higginson is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound recruit who plays on both sides of the ball for Salem Hills. In addition to recording 24 total tackles between both safety spots, he also had 45 catches for 617 yards and seven touchdowns while lining up at wide receiver this past season, according to MaxPreps.
Higginson is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the No. 40 athlete in the 2027 class. He's the No. 6-ranked player from Utah and holds seven offers, including from BYU and Utah State. The Utes previously hosted him on a visit during the spring practice window last month.
Who else is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Utah's 2027 recruiting class features the one commitment from four-star recruit Thaddeus Thatcher. Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho, the No. 20 quarterback prospect in the class of 2027, took his visit with the Utes earlier this month.