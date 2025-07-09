Utah football joins mix for 3-star DL prospect
Viliami Moala announced Monday his de-commitment from Oregon, reopening his recruitment to a handful of power conference programs.
Utah was among the teams that reached out to Moala after he backed off his pledge from the Ducks on Monday, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.
Moala, a three-star defensive lineman prospect in the 2026 class, also announced he'd be transferring to Thomspon High School (Alabama) following a stint at Willamette High School (Oregon).
Moala previously spent time at Davis High School and Bingham High School in Utah before transferring to Willamette High School this spring. He earned all-state honors with 99 tackles, including 22 for loss, plus 12.5 sacks and 35 quarterback hurries at Bingham last fall. Moala also played along the offensive line, showcasing his physicality and toughness on both sides of the ball.
Moala was ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 69 defensive lineman prospect in the 2026 class. He checked in as the No. 452 recruit nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings.
North Carolina and Miami have contacted Moala the most since he de-committed, according to Gorney. Nebraska, Cal and Florida have also reached out.
Moala previously committed to USC before flipping to Oregon last October.