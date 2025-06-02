Utah football lands commitment from 3-star LB recruit
Coming off a pivotal recruiting weekend around campus, the Utah football program has landed its second commit of 2026 class.
Three-star linebacker prospect LaGary Mitchell Jr. announced in a social media post Monday that he's committed to the Utes, flipping his previous Boise State commitment to join Kyle Whittingham's program instead.
Who is LaGary Mitchell Jr.?
Known for his hard hits and ability to create turnovers, Mitchell has the makings of a typical Utah linebacker. Listed at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, he's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 92 linebacker prospect in the class of 2026, as well as the No. 3-ranked player from the state of Idaho.
A product of Meridian High School (Idaho), Mitchell had originally committed to the Broncos in November, though the Utes remained in contact before getting him on campus for a visit following his standout performances in the Under Armour Next Salt Lake Regional a few weeks ago. He also held an offer from Colorado State.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Utah's 2026 recruiting class features one other commit from Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas). The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.
The Utes' 2026 class ranks No. 82 in the country and dead last in the 16-team Big 12, according to 247Sports. Time will tell if those rankings change with more pivotal recruiting weekends on the horizon for Whittingham and company.