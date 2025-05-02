Utah football lands commitment from former LSU recruit
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football staff added more depth to their defensive line via the transfer portal Friday.
Former LSU commit Dilan Battle announced Friday that he's joining the Utes next season.
More about Dilan Battle
Battle is a 6-foot-2, 313-pound defensive tackle from Arlington, Texas, who committed to play for Brian Kelly and the Tigers last August.
A former three-star recruit, Battle chose LSU over offers from prominent programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M, per 247Sports. He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 76 defensive tackle recruit in the class of 2025.
After spending some of the spring with LSU, Battle entered the portal with four years of eligibility remaining. The Mansfield Timberview High (Texas) product was high school teammates with another member of Utah's 2025 recruiting class: three-star safety prospect Nate Tilmon.
Utes' defensive line outlook
Utah lost two starters on the defensive line this spring, as Junior Tafuna signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans while Keanu Tanuvasa transferred to BYU. Dallas Vakalahi and Aliki Vimahi will be back in the fall, though the Utes needed to fill the vacancies left behind by their departing players.
Utah's 2025 recruiting class features two defensive lineman in 6-foot-4 Skyline High (Utah) product Karson Kaufusi and 5-foot-11 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) stud Sione Motuapuaka.
As a transfer, Battle was ranked as the No. 102 defensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports. He is Utah's fourth transfer addition of the spring cycle, joining cornerbacks JC Hart (Auburn) and Jaylen Moson (Furman) along with wide receiver Larry Simmons (Southern Miss).