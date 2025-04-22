Utah football lands commitment from Furman cornerback Jaylen Moson
Not long after his visit to Salt Lake City, Furman transfer cornerback Jaylen Moson has committed to the Utah football program, according to On3.
Moson is Kyle Whittingham's second acquisition of the spring transfer portal cycle, joining Auburn transfer JC Hart, who committed to the Utes on Monday, in Utah's new-look secondary. Moson took a visit with Utah on Monday.
After spending the past two seasons with the Paladins, Moson will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the redshirt he received as a freshman in 2023. Last season, Moson recorded 21 total tackles and one interception while appearing in five games. A product of Kennesaw Mountain (Georgia), Moson was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Similarly, he's graded as a three-star transfer.
Leading up to the team's annual spring game last Saturday, Whittingham mentioned cornerback as one of the position groups he'd like to address via the portal this spring. After adding two corners to the mix, the Utes could look to address one of their other needs on the other side of the ball, such as wide receiver.
Reports surfaced Tuesday that Utah is scheduling a visit with McNeese State transfer Jer'Michael Carter, a 6-foot-4 receiver who led the Cowboys in receiving yards last season.