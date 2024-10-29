Utah Football's latest bowl projection after loss to Houston
After a promising 4-0 start, Utah’s season has taken an unexpected downturn, with ESPN’s latest bowl projections excluding the Utes following their 17-14 loss to Houston. The close defeat marks Utah’s fourth consecutive Big 12 loss, a disappointing run that has likely ended their chances of postseason play after initially being projected as a College Football Playoff contender. The Utes' struggles in conference play have cast doubts over their standing in the Big 12 and dashed preseason hopes of a top-tier bowl appearance.
ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have instead turned their focus to Utah’s in-state rival, BYU, who they now predict will claim the Big 12 championship. Should the Cougars clinch the title, ESPN projects an automatic bid to the Fiesta Bowl, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against either Indiana or Penn State. However, neither Bonagura nor Schlabach anticipate BYU advancing to the semifinals, suggesting that while the Cougars could secure a prestigious bowl spot, they may not have the strength to push deep into the postseason.
The Utes will have a chance to play spoiler in this landscape when they face No. 9 BYU in the annual “Holy War” rivalry game on November 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
With BYU's hopes of a national stage on the line, Utah could disrupt the Cougars’ momentum and redeem their own season in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. For Utah, the showdown offers an opportunity to salvage pride and leave a mark on the Big 12 race, even if a bowl game is out of reach.