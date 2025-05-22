Utah football locks official visit with 4-star OL recruit
The Utah football program has positioned itself to potentially land a four-star offensive lineman recruit in the class of 2026.
Collin Campbell, a product of Williams Field High School (Arizona) and a top-40 offensive lineman prospect in the class of 2026, has arranged visits with his three finalists Michigan State, Utah and Washington, according to On3.
After going to see the Spartans in late May, Campbell will head to Salt Lake City to see Kyle Whittingham's squad on June 6. Washington will have an opportunity to have the 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect on its campus the following week.
Campbell is ranked by 247Sports composite as a four-star and the No. 34 offensive lineman recruit in the class of 2026. He played primarily at left tackle as a junior, earning quite a reputation for his run blocking while showcasing the athleticism and lateral mobility to have success in pass protection.
Utah, which extended an offer to Campbell in February, is expected to host a handful of star-studded recruits on visits during the June 6-8 weekend. Three-star prospect Braylon Hodge (No. 44 linebacker in 2026) and three-star signal-caller Michael Johnson (No. 44 quarterback) are among the rising high school seniors who'll descend upon the Utes' campus that weekend.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class currently consists of commits from three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts (No. 62 linebacker) and three-star recruit Colby Simpson (No. 76 tight end).