Utah football makes offer on 3-star WR recruit
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program have made positive progress with a few top-end high school recruits over the past few weeks.
After landing their first commitment of the 2027 class from four-star recruit Thaddeus Thatcher, the Utes have hosted stud signal-caller Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho on an official visit and have extended offers to several other skill players on the offensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, Orange Lutheran High School (California) sophomore Nico Bland posted on social media that he's received an offer from Utah.
Who is Nico Bland?
Bland is a 6-foot-tall, 185-pound recruit from Orange, California. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and No. 58 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027.
After earning MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles, Bland's recruitment has heated up in recent weeks. The Utes are the fifth team to offer him a scholarship, joining a mix that includes Arizona State, Minnesota, Nevada, Sacramento State and Washington.
In addition to the gridiron, Bland showcases his elite speed in the 100-meter dash as well. Last month, Bland posted a personal best 10.65 seconds in the 100-meter at the 65th Mt. SAC Relays.
Who else is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Utah's 2027 recruiting class features the one commitment from Thatcher. Tu’amoheloa-Kaho, the No. 20 quarterback prospect in the class of 2027, took his visit with the Utes earlier this month.