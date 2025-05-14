Utah football offers 3-star tight end recruit from Arizona
The Utah football program has joined the early mix for one of Arizona's top tight end recruits in the class of 2027.
On Wednesday, Talan Scott posted to social media that he's received his first scholarship offer from the Utes. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect from Queen Creek, Arizona, is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 28 tight end recruit in the 2027 class.
In addition to lining up at the tight end spot, Scott also plays some receiver at American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek High School (Arizona). Scott is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 recruit from the state of Arizona's class of 2027. His other college interests include a trio of Big 12 schools in Arizona State, BYU and Kansas.
Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have been busy extending offers and arranging summer visits with some of the top high school prospects in the country this spring. In fact, Utah has recently extended an offer to another Queen Creek, Arizona, native in Basha High School (Arizona) product, Mason Lewis. The 6-foot-tall, 195-pound recruit is ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 90 cornerback prospect in the 2026 class.
Utah's 2027 recruiting class has one commitment so far from Thaddeus Thatcher, a four-star quarterback prospect out of Arbor View High School (Nevada). Thatcher's also the younger brother of Utes linebacker Christian Thatcher.