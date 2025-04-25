Utah football offers 4-star TE recruit from Nevada
The Utah football program continued with its pursuit of 2027 four-star recruit Zac Fares this week, as the 6-foot-5 tight end prospect from Nevada announced in a post on X/Twitter that he received a scholarship offer from the Utes.
Fares and his Arbor View High School (Nevada) teammates Thaddeus Thatcher and Damani Warren have been courted by Kyle Whittingham and his staff for some time now, with all three visiting campus for Utah's junior day back in January.
Thatcher, a four-star quarterback recruit, committed to the Utes last month. Time will tell if his decision sways his teammates in any way when they make their respective decisions.
Fares is considered one of the most sought-after tight end prospects in the country as the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state of Nevada and the No. 11-ranked player at his position, per 247Sports. He holds over two dozen Division-I scholarships and has been on one unofficial visit with Oregon so far in his recruiting process.
As a sophomore last season, Fares hauled in 35 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. While listed at tight end, Fares' polished route running and solid hands make him quite the versatile pass catcher who can line up in the slot, out wide or even in the backfield on occasion.
Thatcher is currently Utah's lone commit in the class of 2027. His older brother, Christian, a 6-foot-2 linebacker, committed to Utah last June.