Utah football offers elite 4-star 2027 TE recruit
The Utah football program has its foot in the door with several star-studded high school recruits, including a couple of elite tight end prospects from the class of 2027.
In addition to Cooper Terwilliger — ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 10 tight end in the 2027 class — the Utes have also extended an offer to fellow four-star recruit Titus Hawk.
Hawk, who confirmed his offer in a post to X, is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound rising junior at Choctaw High School (Oklahoma). He's tabbed as the No. 14 tight end and the No. 200 recruit nationally in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports Composite.
Hawk holds nearly 20 scholarship offers following a standout sophomore season. He hauled in 20 catches for 365 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games with a Choctaw team that went 11-2 overall last season — sparking interest from a handful of power conference programs.
Purdue, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Miami and Kansas have joined Hawk's recruiting mix lately, along with, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech from the Big 12. He's yet to go on an official visit, according to 247Sports.
Hawk is the son of former Oklahoma State baseball player and MLB draft pick Shane Hawk.