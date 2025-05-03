Utah football offers Syracuse DB commit

All Utes

The Utah football program moved into position to potentially flip a Syracuse commit on Friday.

Jackson Gates, a 6-foot-1 cornerback recruit from Damien High School (California), received a scholarship offer from the Utes, according to his X/Twitter account.

Gates verbally committed to Syracuse in November, but that hasn't stopped the three-star cornerback recruit from feeling out his other offers. He hosted UNLV's defensive backs coach on a home visit recently, and lined up visits with the Orange (June 6) and Michigan State (June 13).

Earlier this spring at the Baseline League Championships, Gates posted a time of 10.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash. That electric speed at 6-foot-1 serves him well on the gridiron, too. Gates is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 81 cornerback recruit in the class of 2026. He's also slated as a top-80 player from California.

Gates holds offers from Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Oregon State, among others.

So far, Utah's 2026 recruiting class features three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts and three-star tight end Colby Simpson.

Cole Forsman has been a contributor with On SI for the past three years, covering college athletics. He holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

