Utah football recruiting target shares photos from visit
A week after receiving an offer from the Utah football program, Ta'a Malu took a trip out to Salt Lake City for an official visit with the Utes.
Judging by one of his recent X posts, it appears the 2026 recruit made the most of his time with Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff.
Who is Ta'a Malu?
At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, according to his 247Sports profile, Malu's combination of size and speed makes him an ideal fit along Utah's defensive front line. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star, the No. 25 recruit from the state of Washington's 2026 class and the No. 180 defensive lineman prospect.
Since his trip to see Utah's campus, Malu's been on visits with Arizona and UNLV. He wraps up his busy recruiting tour with a stop in Boise, Idaho, for an official visit with Boise State on June 19. UC Davis and Nevada have also hosted him on visits.
Who's in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Utah's 2026 recruiting class grew recently with commitments from three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 160 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.
The Utes' six-man 2026 class ranks No. 71 in the country, according to 247Sports.