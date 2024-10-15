Utah Football releases statement on Cam Rising's future
The Utah Utes and their fans received difficult news early on Monday when head coach Kyle Whittingham officially announced that starting quarterback Cam Rising’s injury was season-ending. The news was a significant blow to the Utes, who have struggled offensively without their leader. Rising’s injury, sustained earlier in the season and aggravated in the Arizona State game, left the team without its veteran quarterback. Rising, who has been a pivotal player for Utah during his tenure, is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the program’s history.
Whittingham, in a press conference held Monday morning, made it clear that Rising would be sidelined indefinitely, with backup Isaac Wilson taking over the starting role. Wilson, a highly touted recruit, now has the monumental task of leading the Utes’ offense as the team navigates the remainder of the season. However, the more somber news came later in the day when the program issued an official press release, signed by Whittingham, stating that Rising’s injury had been deemed season-ending following further evaluation by the medical staff.
The statement also hinted at potential future developments concerning Rising’s collegiate eligibility. Whittingham expressed deep respect for Rising’s contributions to the program, stating, "During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed." Rising’s leadership and playmaking abilities have been instrumental in Utah’s recent successes, which include back-to-back Pac-12 titles and two consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.
The timing of Rising’s injury couldn’t be more unfortunate for the Utes, who suffered a tough 27-19 loss to Arizona State. The game marked Rising’s return to the field after being sidelined earlier in the season due to a finger injury, but the setback against the Sun Devils has now ended his season. Rising’s absence was keenly felt during the Arizona State game, as Utah struggled to find rhythm on offense, failing to capitalize on key drives and ultimately falling short.
Rising’s legacy at Utah extends far beyond the football field. He became a symbol of perseverance and belief, often inspiring both his teammates and fans. In 2021 and 2022, he led the Utes to two improbable Pac-12 championships, defeating highly ranked USC teams along the way. His grit, determination, and confidence, embodied in his “unwavering belief” mantra, became central to Utah’s identity. Rising’s memorable performances in these seasons, especially in critical moments like the Pac-12 Championship games, solidified his place as one of the greatest players in program history.
Off the field, Rising has made an indelible impact through his involvement in various causes, particularly through his NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ventures. He played a key role in establishing the "22 Forever Memorial Scholarship," which honors his late teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Rising consistently used his platform to raise funds for the scholarship, ensuring that their legacy endures. Additionally, Rising used his star power to support Utah’s women’s basketball program, often seen courtside at their most significant games.
Over the summer, Rising launched the Rising Stars Football Camp, an inclusive initiative that provided opportunities for boys, girls, and special needs children to learn and enjoy the sport. Rising, along with his teammates, donated their NIL earnings from the camp to charity, further highlighting his commitment to giving back to the community.
As Rising faces the uncertain future of his football career, both with the Utes and beyond, his message of “unwavering belief” remains more relevant than ever. Whether he returns to the collegiate stage or takes the next step in his career, Rising’s contributions to Utah football will forever be remembered. The “Bad Moon” gave fans countless memories, and whatever the future holds for him, it will surely be met with the same passion and resilience that defined his time as a Ute.