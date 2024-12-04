Utah Football's best news of the day was actually too good to be true
The Dodd Trophy’s recent social media post congratulating Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes on being “bowl bound” raised more questions than applause.
With the team finishing 5-7 on the season, Utah is not eligible for postseason play under normal NCAA rules, leaving fans puzzled by the announcement. The congratulatory message appeared out of place, considering the Utes' difficult season and the fact that this marked Whittingham’s first five-game losing streak in his tenure as head coach.
The 2024 season started with optimism as Utah jumped out to a 4-0 start and found itself ranked just outside the top ten. However, the early promise quickly unraveled due to injuries and offensive struggles. The Utes managed only 23.6 points per game, ranking last in the Big 12. Their passing game fared no better, averaging a mere 199.4 yards per game, while their rushing attack, once a program hallmark, sputtered to just 130.4 yards per contest. Utah’s offensive woes placed them near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category.
Injuries were a significant factor in the Utes’ decline. The team suffered a series of devastating losses on offense, including quarterbacks Cam Rising, Isaac Wilson, Sam Huard, and Brandon Rose, tight end Brant Kuithe, wide receiver Money Parks, and offensive lineman Michael Mokofisi. With so many key players sidelined, Utah’s offense struggled to find consistency, and the team’s once-promising season spiraled into disappointment.
Despite these challenges, Whittingham remained a respected figure in college football, lauded for his resilience and leadership during tough times. The Utes’ slide to a 13th-place finish in the expanded Big 12 was a stark contrast to their preseason billing as conference favorites, but the team’s fight through adversity reflected Whittingham’s enduring influence on the program.
The Dodd Trophy’s misstep may have sparked confusion, but it inadvertently highlighted Whittingham’s ability to guide his team through one of its most challenging seasons.