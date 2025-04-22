Utah football scheduling visit with McNeese State transfer Jer’Michael Carter
McNeese State transfer Jer'Michael Carter, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who led the Cowboys in receiving last season, is scheduling a visit with the Utah football program, On3's Pete Nakos reported in an On3+ article Tuesday.
Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned that wide receiver was one of the position groups he'd like to address via the transfer portal this spring. Utah's leading pass catcher from last season, Dorian Singer, announced last month his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Three other wide receivers from last season's 5-7 squad have gone portaling, and after missing out on a visit with Micah Hudson, the Utes will have to look elsewhere if they want to surround their new quarterback Devon Dampier with experienced talent.
Carter hauled in 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 12 games for McNeese in the 2024 season. He appeared in four games as a freshman the year prior, catching three passes for 56 yards.
A product of Kentwood High School (Louisiana), Carter was an unranked recruit in 247Sports' class of 2023 rankings. Even so, he earned first team All-District 9-1A honors and helped guide the Kangaroos to and a district championship.
Per Nakos, Carter is also scheduling a visit with Baylor.