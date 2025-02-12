Utah Football season tickets increase by 10 percent average in 2025, per report
The University of Utah has announced another increase in football season ticket prices ahead of the 2025 season, marking the second consecutive year of price hikes, according to Deseret News' Joe Coles. Fans recently received renewal information, revealing price changes that vary by section.
While some areas, like the upper bleachers, saw a modest $10 increase per seat, other sections experienced steeper jumps. The below-portal north end zone bleachers saw an 11.1% increase, rising from $540 to $600. Similarly, covered seating in W10 and W14 increased from $990 to $1,100. Premium corner bleachers climbed from $740 to $800, reflecting an 8.1% rise.
The above-portal north end zone bleachers also saw a 6.8% increase, moving from $515 to $550. One of the biggest jumps occurred in the south end zone terrace seats, which now cost $1,950—up from $1,690—representing a 15.4% hike. However, these seats will now come with complimentary all-you-can-eat concessions.
Fans looking to renew their season tickets must do so by April 15. Payment options include paying in full or choosing between a three-month or six-month payment plan, with the latter running through September.
Despite the price increases, Utah's 2025 home schedule offers enticing matchups. The Utes will host six games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, including Big 12 showdowns against Texas Tech, Arizona State, Colorado, Cincinnati, and Kansas State. The home slate also features a non-conference matchup against Cal Poly on September 6. With Utah entering its second season in the Big 12, demand for tickets remains high.
For more information, visit Utah Football's ticket website.