Utah football signs former Notre Dame wide receiver
Former California and Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather signed with Utah out of the transfer portal on Monday, a big gain for the Utes as they continue to install new offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme.
Merriweather is 6-foot-5, 195 pounds and will give transfer quarterback Devon Dampier an impressive target. Coach Kyle Whittingham said during the Forever 22 spring game that landing a wide receiver out of the portal was a priority. A few days later, Zach Williams, projected to be the Utes’ top wideout, entered the portal and later announced his commitment to USC.
The Utes reportedly were competing with former Pac-12 rival UCLA for Merriweather. The Utes open the season at UCLA on Aug. 30.
Merriweather played his first two seasons with Notre Dame, where he appeared in 19 games, including six starts as a sophomore in 2023. He had 14 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown catch against Central Michigan.
He transferred to Cal and suffered a leg injury a few days before the 2024 opener and missed the first eight games. He returned for the last five games, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.