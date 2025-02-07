Utah Football social team tries to throw shade at TCU and fails
The Utah Football social media team attempted to poke fun at TCU, but their effort didn’t land as intended. TCU posted a graphic on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating Fort Worth’s 229 days of sunshine per year. In response, Utah fired back with a post highlighting Salt Lake City's more than 35 soda shops, complete with the caption, "We got plenty to drink in SLC."
What was likely meant as a playful jab quickly backfired. Instead of rallying support, Utah’s post was met with widespread criticism. Many fans called the response cringeworthy, with some even asking for the post to be deleted. Internet trolls flooded the replies, mocking the attempt at humor and questioning why the social media team thought it was a strong comeback. Some even suggested that Utah’s best selling point being soda shops wasn’t exactly the flex they were hoping for.
Despite the online backlash, there’s no denying that Salt Lake City’s unique soda culture remains a staple of local life. And if it helps Utah land recruits, then Kyle Whittingham and his staff likely won’t mind the social media blunder. The Utes are currently bringing in a top-five recruiting class for 2025, proving that their program is thriving regardless of how well their posts are being received.
Maybe next time, Utah’s social media team will think twice before trying to shade a fellow Big 12 team. Or, at the very least, they’ll pick a better joke. Either way, it's all in good fun.