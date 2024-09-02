All Utes

Utah Football teases rare throwback uniforms coming this fall

Utes black edition will be a slick break away from tradition

Jason Jones

Utah Football
In this story:

Utah Football has officially announced the addition of new throwback uniforms for the upcoming season, expanding their popular retro collection. The latest addition is a black throwback uniform, which will make its debut later in the season. This marks a significant moment for the Utes, as the slick threads will add variety to the team’s throwback options, which already include white and red sets.

The Utes first introduced a throwback look during the 2015 season, featuring a distinctive white helmet with red interlocking U decals, a red jersey top, and white pants. This set quickly became a fan favorite, celebrating the team’s rich history while adding a nostalgic twist to the game-day experience.

In 2021, Utah expanded their throwback lineup by unveiling an all-white set. This uniform gained prominence as it was worn during two of the most memorable games in the program's recent history. The all-white throwbacks were featured in Utah’s first-ever win at The Coliseum and again in their debut at the Rose Bowl, cementing their place in the program’s lore. The following year, in 2022, the Utes added a red helmet to the throwback mix, showcasing it during their second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance.

WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson's first career touchdown pass vs. Southern Utah

With the introduction of the black throwback uniform, Utah now boasts a near-complete retro collection of tops and bottoms, reflecting different eras of the team’s history. The only element missing to complete the full set is a pair of red throwback pants, which would offer even more mix-and-match possibilities for future games.

As the Utes continue to honor their past through these throwback designs, the new black uniform adds a fresh, bold option that fans and players alike will be eager to see on the field.

Published |Modified
Jason Jones

JASON JONES

Home/Football