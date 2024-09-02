Utah Football teases rare throwback uniforms coming this fall
Utah Football has officially announced the addition of new throwback uniforms for the upcoming season, expanding their popular retro collection. The latest addition is a black throwback uniform, which will make its debut later in the season. This marks a significant moment for the Utes, as the slick threads will add variety to the team’s throwback options, which already include white and red sets.
The Utes first introduced a throwback look during the 2015 season, featuring a distinctive white helmet with red interlocking U decals, a red jersey top, and white pants. This set quickly became a fan favorite, celebrating the team’s rich history while adding a nostalgic twist to the game-day experience.
In 2021, Utah expanded their throwback lineup by unveiling an all-white set. This uniform gained prominence as it was worn during two of the most memorable games in the program's recent history. The all-white throwbacks were featured in Utah’s first-ever win at The Coliseum and again in their debut at the Rose Bowl, cementing their place in the program’s lore. The following year, in 2022, the Utes added a red helmet to the throwback mix, showcasing it during their second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance.
WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson's first career touchdown pass vs. Southern Utah
With the introduction of the black throwback uniform, Utah now boasts a near-complete retro collection of tops and bottoms, reflecting different eras of the team’s history. The only element missing to complete the full set is a pair of red throwback pants, which would offer even more mix-and-match possibilities for future games.
As the Utes continue to honor their past through these throwback designs, the new black uniform adds a fresh, bold option that fans and players alike will be eager to see on the field.