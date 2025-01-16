Utah Football TV ratings stay steady in Big 12 debut season
The Utah Utes football program has consistently drawn significant viewership over the past decade, excluding the COVID-19-affected season. Averaging over one million viewers annually, the team has maintained a strong television presence. The peak came in 2015, followed by a dip in 2018, but viewership rebounded in subsequent years, particularly in 2024, when Utah joined the Big 12 conference.
Notably, the move to the Big 12 did not negatively affect viewership, a promising sign for the program. In fact, 2024 marked the Utes' third-best TV ratings in the past decade. One factor contributing to this success is improved exposure, as the team no longer relies on a conference-specific network like the Pac-12 Network, which often limited accessibility. In their inaugural Big 12 season, only two games were relegated to ESPN+, while five games aired nationally on FOX, giving Utah a broader audience.
ESPN also played a crucial role in the Utes’ visibility, with the Holy War matchup against BYU drawing in an audience of over 2 million, despite its late 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The thrilling game extended into early Sunday morning, capturing national attention with its dramatic finish.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham confirms QB Cam Rising no longer on the roster
Looking ahead, Utah's long-standing head coach, Kyle Whittingham, will lead the team into his 21st season in 2025. The Utes are set to open their campaign against UCLA at the historic Rose Bowl on August 30. With a successful Big 12 debut, enhanced national exposure, and a solid fan base, Utah football is poised to continue its upward trajectory in viewership and competitiveness.