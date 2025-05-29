Utah football updates 2025 schedule with kickoff times, TV information
With three months to go until its season opener, the Utah football program has updated its 2025 nonconference schedule with kickoff times and broadcast information.
The Utes' 21st season under Kyle Whittingham's leadership begins with a trip to sunny Los Angeles for a matchup against former Pac-12 foe UCLA, setting up an intriguing battle between transfer quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Nico Iamaleava on Aug. 30.
Cal Poly visits Rice-Eccles Stadium the following week for Utah's home opener. Then it's off to Laramie, Wyoming, for Whittingham and company as they finish their nonleague slate against the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium.
The Utes' only Friday matchup of the regular season is at Kansas on Nov. 28. Kickoff times and streaming information for Utah's remaining eight Big 12 contests will be announced six to 12 days in advance.
2025 UTAH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 – at UCLA (9 p.m. MT, FOX)
Sept. 6 – Cal Poly (4 p.m. MT, ESPN+)
Sept. 13 – at Wyoming (6 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 20 – Texas Tech*
Sept. 27 – at West Virginia*
Oct. 11 – Arizona State*
Oct. 18 – at BYU*
Oct. 25 – Colorado*
Nov. 1 – Cincinnati*
Nov. 15 – at Baylor*
Nov. 22 – Kansas State*
Nov. 28 – at Kansas* (10 a.m. MT, ABC or ESPN)