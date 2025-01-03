Utah has 'big money' problem with a billionaire calling NIL shots for rival
The Utah Utes football program finds itself navigating a precarious landscape in the ever-evolving world of college athletics, where Name, Image, and Likeness deals have created seismic shifts in competitiveness. In the Beehive State, the Utes are facing an uphill battle not just against traditional rivals on the field but against the influence of billionaires who are reshaping the recruiting and transfer market. The NIL boom has exposed the disparities between programs that have deep-pocketed benefactors and those struggling to match astronomical offers.
One of the most glaring examples of this trend is Cameron Calhoun’s transfer to Alabama. The standout cornerback was reportedly swayed by an NIL package that nearly doubled what Utah initially offered, showcasing how premier programs leverage their financial muscle to poach talent. This form of aggressive recruiting isn't exclusive to national powerhouses like Alabama; it’s happening right in Utah's backyard. Brigham Young University has emerged as a emerging force in the state, thanks in large part to the influence of billionaire Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz. Smith's deep financial involvement in BYU athletics, across both football and basketball, has tilted the scales in the Cougars' favor.
Keanu Tanuvasa’s transfer to BYU further underscores this shifting dynamic. Tanuvasa’s decision to leave Salt Lake City for Provo was a clear indicator that Utah’s current NIL approach may not be sustainable in retaining key talent. While he claims it was a "personal" decision, there are clearly other factors. When programs like BYU can rely on the backing of billionaires willing to write significant checks, it raises critical questions about Utah’s ability to keep pace. Who does Utah have waiting in the wings with a blank check ready to rival Smith’s influence? Unfortunately for the Utes, the answer isn’t clear. Millionaire donors, while valuable, simply cannot compete with the financial firepower that billionaires bring to the table.
This isn’t just a football issue; it extends across all college athletics. Smith’s $7 million contribution to land AJ Dybantsa, the top high school basketball recruit in the nation, is emblematic of this new reality. Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward and the No. 1 player in his class, will don a BYU jersey next season, making him the highest-rated recruit in the school’s history. The move sparked significant controversy, with critics pointing to Smith and Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge’s roles in the recruitment process as potential conflicts of interest. Nonetheless, BYU’s ability to secure Dybantsa highlights the broader challenge Utah faces: competing in an environment where financial incentives often outweigh other considerations.
Marc Lasry, the former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, recently floated the idea of billionaires buying stakes in college football and basketball teams. While this concept remains theoretical, it signals the direction in which college athletics could be heading—toward a commercialized era where private wealth plays an even more prominent role. For Utah, this shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Without significant NIL backing, the Utes risk losing top talent to wealthier programs, not just in football but across all sports.
To stay competitive, Utah must find innovative ways to engage and expand its donor base. The creation of NIL collectives, while helpful, may not be sufficient if those collectives lack the capital to rival billionaires like Smith. Utah’s athletic department could benefit from forging closer ties with high-net-worth individuals or businesses with vested interests in promoting local talent. Additionally, enhancing community-driven NIL initiatives and leveraging the school’s strong alumni network could provide a more sustainable path forward.
The rise of NIL collectives and billionaire-backed programs has undeniably altered the college sports landscape. For Utah, the path ahead is fraught with uncertainty. If the Utes cannot address the “big money” problem quickly, they risk being left behind as other programs surge ahead. The challenge isn’t unique to Utah; other schools without billionaire benefactors face similar dilemmas. However, in the increasingly cutthroat world of college athletics, finding a solution isn’t just important—it’s essential for survival.