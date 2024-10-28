Utah hits rock bottom in Whittingham's tenure, bringing out calls for retirement
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has cemented himself as one of the West’s premier college football coaches, transforming Utah into a consistent contender. His accomplishments have driven the Utes to the national stage and brought significant respect to the program.
However, Utah is now experiencing one of the rougher patches of Whittingham’s tenure, sparking some discontent among fans and critics alike, who are calling for adjustments in Salt Lake City. These "keyboard warriors," echo typical frustrations from supporters, especially during challenging times. Despite the criticism, Whittingham’s long-standing success has earned him not only loyalty from the university but a lucrative contract that speaks to his value.
Whittingham's most recent contract includes a unique provision indicating his post-retirement plans. Upon stepping down from coaching, Whittingham is set to transition into a five-year role as a special assistant to the athletic director, where he’ll earn $995,000 annually. This position allows him to continue influencing the program's future, despite being from a different perspective, and secures his legacy and continued impact within the university. His commitment to Utah is further underscored by a retirement lump sum exceeding $1.5 million, a testament to the university’s appreciation of his years of service and achievements.
What makes the situation a bit more interesting is when Whit does retire, he would be paid nearly twice the reported yearly salary of Nick Saban at Alabama. Not a bad way to ride off into the sunset.
With a 2024 salary of $6,525,000, Whittingham ranks as the highest-paid public employee in Utah and stands as the third-highest-paid coach in the Big 12 conference, only trailing Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Kansas' Lance Leipold. This substantial compensation package reflects both his contributions to Utah’s program and the university’s dedication to retaining his leadership as long as possible.
What Kyle Whittingham said about pulling Isaac Wilson vs. Houston
The future of Utah football appears to be in good hands, as Morgan Scalley, recently reinstated as the "coach-in-waiting," is set to take the reins whenever Whittingham retires. Scalley, a defensive expert, has helped shape numerous NFL talents, producing draft picks in the last eight years. Whittingham himself commended Scalley’s relationship-building skills, saying that his honesty and transparency with players and families are qualities that resonate deeply with the community. Scalley’s proven track record in player development underscores his potential to sustain Utah’s success.
Micah Bernard has cryptic response on why Utes have fallen apart
Whittingham's financial rewards reflect his transformative role in Utah football, cementing a legacy that will influence the program even after his coaching days conclude.