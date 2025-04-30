Utah hosting Cal transfer WR Tobias Merriweather on visit
The Utah football program hosted Cal transfer Tobias Merriweather on a visit Wednesday, according to reports.
Per 247Sports, the Utes moved into a "strong position" to land the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver from Camas, Washington. Merriweather, who entered the portal earlier this week, is the No. 16-ranked player available on the open market, based on 247Sports' transfer rankings.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned that wide receiver was one of the position groups he'd like to address via the transfer portal this spring. Since then, the Utes landed a commitment from Southern Miss transfer Larry Simmons to go along with winter cycle additions Otto Tia (Utah State), Justin Stevenson (Wyoming) and Creed Whitmore (Mississippi State).
Merriweather was projected to be a starter for the Golden Bears next fall after injuries limited him to just five games in 2024. He was listed in the starting lineup for the season opener before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him for the first eight games.
Merriweather played in the last five games and hauled in 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown. He recored six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest on Nov. 8.
A former four-star recruit and Union High School (Washington) product, Merriweather spent the first two seasons of his college career at Notre Dame, where he caught 15 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in 19 appearances with the Irish.
Utah's transfer portal class ranks No. 42 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.