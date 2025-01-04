Utah hosting seven transfer portal players this week, per report
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear that this offseason would be one of the busiest in program history regarding the transfer portal. True to his word, the Utes have secured 14 new additions, addressing key areas as they prepare for their second year in the Big 12. With the competition ramping up, Utah’s aggressive approach reflects the urgency to remain competitive in one of college football’s most unpredictable conferences.
The Utes’ portal activity highlights a calculated strategy to strengthen positions that lacked depth or consistent production last season. Whittingham and his staff leaving no stone unturned. Despite already securing a significant haul, Utah isn't done yet. Over the next few days, they plan to host seven additional transfer portal visitors, aiming to round out what could become one of the program’s most impactful portal classes. According to a report by KSL's Steve Bartle, three of the seven players have been named ahead of the visit to Salt Lake City with the other four remaining anonymous.
Among themo notable names visiting Utah is Washington State receiver Carlos Hernandez. Hernandez has been a productive receiver for the Cougars, tallying 55 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons. At 6 feet and 189 pounds, Hernandez brings a combination of route-running precision and reliable hands. His visit to Utah on January 3rd is part of a packed schedule that also includes meetings with Wake Forest and Virginia. Despite missing part of the 2024 season due to injury, Hernandez finished strong, accumulating 31 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns. His proven ability to stretch the field and produce in high-pressure moments makes him an intriguing addition for Utah’s receiving corps.
In the backfield, Utah is pursuing Utah State standout Rashul Faison. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season, emerging as one of the top available backs in the transfer portal. Faison’s physical running style and breakaway ability caught the attention of several major programs, including Florida State, Alabama, and North Carolina. However, Utah remains in the hunt, with Faison set to visit Salt Lake City on January 7th. The Utes’ running back room is already solid, but Faison’s dynamic play during Utah’s matchup against Utah State in Logan left a lasting impression on Whittingham’s staff. Adding him could provide Utah with a one-two punch in the backfield.
Another player on Utah’s radar is Arkansas receiver Dazmin James, who brings tantalizing speed and athleticism to the table. James, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver, clocked a 10.46-second 100-meter dash in high school and recorded sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash times during his recruitment. While his production at Arkansas was limited—he redshirted in 2023—James showed flashes of his potential in Arkansas’ bowl win over Texas Tech, where he recorded three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. James will visit Utah alongside Faison, adding another layer of excitement to what could be a transformative weekend for the Utes.
The remaining four transfer visitors have not been publicly identified, reflecting the competitive nature of the portal process. Two of these players visited earlier this week, while the final two are expected on Sunday and Monday. This cloak-and-dagger approach underscores Utah’s desire to keep potential additions under wraps until deals are finalized.
Utah’s proactive stance in the portal aligns with the realities of modern college football, where roster turnover and reloading talent through transfers are essential for sustained success. The Big 12’s physicality and speed demand depth at every position, and Whittingham’s ability to identify and recruit impact players will be crucial as the Utes aim to contend for a conference championship.
The broader significance of Utah’s portal success speaks to the evolving identity of the program. Once known for developing under-the-radar talent, Utah is now competing head-to-head with national powerhouses for premier transfer targets. This shift is a testament to Whittingham’s longevity, the program’s stability, and Utah’s growing reputation as a destination for players seeking to maximize their potential.
As the portal process continues, Utah fans can expect more fireworks in the coming weeks. Whether it’s landing high-profile names like Hernandez, Faison, and James or pulling off surprise commitments, the Utes’ aggressive offseason sets the stage for a potentially exciting 2025 campaign. With Whittingham at the helm, Utah is making it clear that they’re not just participating in the Big 12—they’re here to win it.