Utah joins mix for 3-star QB recruit in 2027 class
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football staff have made progress with a few highly-touted quarterback prospects from the class of 2027.
After landing a commitment from four-star recruit Thaddeus Thatcher, the Utes hosted stud signal-caller Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho on an official visit earlier this spring.
On Wednesday, Blake Roskopf posted on social media that he received a scholarship offer from Utah. A product of Desert Edge High School (Arizona), Roskopf is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 30 quarterback prospect in the 2027 class.
Roskopf holds offers from a dozen schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. He recently told 247Sports that he sees the Volunteers as "a top option" after visiting their campus in March. Tennessee's quarterbacks coach also visited Roskopf earlier this month, and he plans on visiting the Vols again in June.
As a sophomore this past season, Roskopf threw for 2,203 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while guiding Desert Edge to the 5A state championship. Roskopf completed seven passes for 237 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter, to lead the way in a 28-19 victory over Glendale High School.
Utah's 2027 recruiting class features the one commitment from Thatcher. Tu’amoheloa-Kaho, the No. 20 quarterback prospect in the class of 2027, took his visit with the Utes last week.