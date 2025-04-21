Utah lands commitment from 2026 edge rusher
Utah football landed its second commitment of the 2026 class on Monday, as Clear Falls High (Texas) edge rusher Preston Pitts announced on social media that he's set to join the Utes next season.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Pitts held scholarship offers from a handful of schools, including Oklahoma State, though he's opted to play his freshman campaign for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes after visiting campus this past weekend. Pitts was one of many high school prospects who took their official visit during the team's annual spring game, along with four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, three-star wide receiver Luc Weaver and three-star safety Logan Hirou.
Colby Simpson, a three-star tight end from Oaks Christian (California), is the only other member of Utah's 2026 freshman class so far. The 2027 class is currently headlined by quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, a product of Las Vegas Arbor View (Nevada) who's graded as a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com.
Pitts' commitment comes hours after the Utes landed Auburn cornerback JC Hart via the transfer portal.